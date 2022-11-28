Left Menu

Soccer-Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:21 IST
Defender Mohammed Salisu and midfielder Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a surprise 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime in Monday's Group H match as the African nation bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header. Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.

