Soccer-Aboubakar rescues Cameroon in 3-3 draw with Serbia

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score one goal and set up another as the Indomitable Lions rescued a vital point in a 3-3 draw with Serbia on Monday that ended a run of eight successive World Cup losses for the African side. The roller-coaster Group G fixture leaves both teams on a single point from their two games, still in contention for a last 16 place, although Cameroon must face Brazil in their final match on Friday, while Serbia take on Switzerland.

NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs carries Raiders to OT victory vs. Seahawks

Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs carried 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (4-7), who won in OT for the second consecutive week. Derek Carr overcame two first-quarter interceptions to complete 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Carr threw a 5-yard scoring strike to Foster Moreau with 1:54 remaining in regulation to tie the score.

Soccer-U.S. Soccer briefly removed emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters

The United States Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as a show of solidarity with protesters in Iran ahead of the two teams' World Cup clash on Tuesday. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday across U.S. Soccer's official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.

Soccer-Brazil and Switzerland scoreless at halftime in World Cup clash

Brazil and Switzerland were deadlocked at 0-0 in their World Cup Group G game at the 974 Stadium on Monday after a first half with plenty of intricate play and more than a few misplaced passes from both sides. Vinicius Junior volleyed Raphinha's superb cross on target in the 27th minute, but Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was able to steer his mis-hit effort away to safety. Sommer also saved a well-struck shot from Raphinha four minutes later to keep the game scoreless at the break.

Iran's Queiroz dismisses 'mental games', hopes less politics at next World Cup

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz on Monday said he hoped the next World Cup would feature less about politics and more about football, stressing there were better ways to use the sport as a force for good. Queiroz's team have been dragged into a political crisis at home, pressured by protesters seeking to challenge the legitimacy of Iran's clerical rulers to side with them publicly and condemn a deadly state crackdown.

Soccer-Ghana looking for blessings not revenge, says coach

Ghana coach Otto Addo said on Monday he is not the kind of guy who thinks too much about revenge. But payback will almost certainly be on the minds of many supporters when the Black Stars take on Uruguay in their final Group H clash on Friday, a match that will help determine who advances to the World Cup knockout stage.

NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac's historic night helps Clippers down Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more than 34 years, as host Los Angeles cruised past the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday. Zubac led a Clippers side playing once again without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with his career high in rebounds highlighting an all-around stellar performance. The 29 boards were the franchise's most since Michael Cage snared 30 in a game in April 1988. He also shot a blistering 14 of 17 from the floor, falling just one point short of matching his career high in scoring before fouling out.

Soccer-Loss to Ghana 'totally unfair' - South Korea assistant coach

South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa said Monday's 3-2 defeat by Ghana was an unfair result for the Asian side, whose World Cup campaign is stalling with the team rooted to the bottom of Group H. Cho Gue-sung's brace was not enough for South Korea to pull off a comeback against Ghana in a match in which the Koreans dominated the opening exchanges but paid the price for making errors.

Saudi Arabia in the mix for last 16 ahead of Mexico clash

Argentina, Mexico and Poland may all have been fancied to progress from Group C at the World Cup ahead of Saudi Arabia, but after their stunning win over the Argentines, the Saudis are firmly in the mix ahead of their Wednesday game against Mexico. In their five previous participations, Saudi Arabia have qualified for the round of 16 only once, on their debut at the tournament in 1994.

Soccer-Ghana hold off battling South Korea to win dramatic match

Ghana survived a furious late siege of their goal to revive their World Cup chances in a dramatic Group H clash on Monday, holding off South Korea to secure a 3-2 victory that was greeted with as much relief as it was celebration. The African side earned their first points of the tournament and can still reach the second round on the back of two goals from Mohammed Kudus and desperate defending in a roller-coaster match at the Education City Stadium.

