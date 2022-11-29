Soccer-Germany at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Hansi Flick's 26-man squad?

Germany will be looking to win a fifth World Cup at the tournament in Qatar, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. Here is what you need to know about their squad: HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE GERMANY ALLOWED TO TAKE TO QATAR?

* Teams were able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19. * Coaches had until Nov. 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players.

WHO IS IN GERMANY'S WORLD CUP 2022 SQUAD? Germany's squad was announced on Nov. 10.

* Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt). Keeper Neuer remains first choice for a fourth consecutive World Cup.

* Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid), Niklas Suele (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Guenter (Freiburg). Real Madrid's Ruediger has been tasked with plugging the holes in a leaky backline which kept just one clean sheet in eight matches prior to the World Cup this year.

* Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller (all Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt). Bayern Munich have provided a strong midfield core with Mueller, Musiala, Sane, Gnabry, Goretzka and Kimmich. Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, returned to the squad.

* Forwards: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund). Chelsea's Havertz has provided Germany with an option up front in the absence of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, with Fuellkrug giving Flick an alternative off the bench.

WHO ARE THE NOTABLE OMISSIONS? * Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Mats Hummels miss out, with the former failing to recover from injury in time.

* Timo Werner was ruled out of the World Cup due to an ankle injury. WHICH TEAMS WILL GERMANY FACE IN THE GROUP STAGE?

* Germany lost 2-1 to Japan in their opening Group E game, before drawing 1-1 with Spain. * They take on Costa Rica in their final group match.

WHAT WAS GERMANY'S SQUAD AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP? * Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St Germain)

* Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich) * Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

* Forwards: Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

