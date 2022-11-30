Soccer-Italy's FIGC to investigate Juventus for alleged pay irregularities

Italy's football association FIGC has opened an investigation into allegations that soccer club Juventus paid salaries to its players that were different to those it publicly reported. The Ansa news agency reported that the FIGC prosecutor has started looking into allegations of secret salary payments in 2020 and 2021. FIGC confirmed to Reuters that the report was correct.

The board of Juventus, including Chairman Andrea Agnelli and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, resigned on Monday and the Agnelli family proposed an accountant to take over as chairman as the club seeks to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles. Juventus's financial statements have undergone scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months, investigating accusations of false accounting and market manipulation.

Juventus did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.

