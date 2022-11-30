Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's FIGC to investigate Juventus for alleged pay irregularities

Italy's football association FIGC has opened an investigation into allegations that soccer club Juventus paid salaries to its players that were different to those it publicly reported.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 01:17 IST
Soccer-Italy's FIGC to investigate Juventus for alleged pay irregularities

Italy's football association FIGC has opened an investigation into allegations that soccer club Juventus paid salaries to its players that were different to those it publicly reported. The Ansa news agency reported that the FIGC prosecutor has started looking into allegations of secret salary payments in 2020 and 2021. FIGC confirmed to Reuters that the report was correct.

The board of Juventus, including Chairman Andrea Agnelli and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, resigned on Monday and the Agnelli family proposed an accountant to take over as chairman as the club seeks to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles. Juventus's financial statements have undergone scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months, investigating accusations of false accounting and market manipulation.

Juventus did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing so...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022