FACTBOX-Soccer-South Korea v Portugal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

* Forward Cho Gue-sung is the first player to score two goals in a World Cup match for South Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:37 IST
South Korea play Portugal in World Cup Group H on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 2, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Capacity: 44,667

Odds: South Korea win: 4/1

Portugal win: 6/10 Draw: 16/5

* Portugal are already through to the knockout stage and can secure top spot with a draw or a win, while South Korea will be out if they fail to win. * Forward Cho Gue-sung is the first player to score two goals in a World Cup match for South Korea.

* Portugal have lost only one of their last 14 World Cup group-stage matches (W8 D5). * South Korea are the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, when they were co-hosts in 2002, while Portugal's best achievement was the third-place finish in 1966.

Previous meetings: South Korea defeated Portugal 1-0 in a group game at the World Cup in 2002 as Park Ji-sung scored for the Asian side, which was then managed by Guus Hiddink.

