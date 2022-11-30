Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout

Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled one-day international series against India 1-0 after the third and final match was washed out in Christchurch on Wednesday. Having raced to 104-1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen's breezy 57, New Zealand had looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play. New Zealand won the series opener in Auckland by seven wickets but rain washed out the second match in Hamilton.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:15 IST
Cricket-New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout

Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled one-day international series against India 1-0 after the third and final match was washed out in Christchurch on Wednesday. Electing to field, New Zealand bundled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne claiming three wickets apiece.

Shreyas Iyer made 49 but it was Washington Sundar's belligerent 51 that took India past the 200-mark. Having raced to 104-1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen's breezy 57, New Zealand had looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play.

New Zealand won the series opener in Auckland by seven wickets but rain washed out the second match in Hamilton. India, who rested several frontline players including regular captain Rohit Sharma for the tour, won the preceding T20 series 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022