Cricket-New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout

Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled one-day international series against India 1-0 after the third and final match was washed out in Christchurch on Wednesday. Electing to field, New Zealand bundled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne claiming three wickets apiece.

Shreyas Iyer made 49 but it was Washington Sundar's belligerent 51 that took India past the 200-mark. Having raced to 104-1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen's breezy 57, New Zealand had looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play.

New Zealand won the series opener in Auckland by seven wickets but rain washed out the second match in Hamilton. India, who rested several frontline players including regular captain Rohit Sharma for the tour, won the preceding T20 series 1-0.

