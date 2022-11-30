Left Menu

FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums

FIFA has received assurances by authorities that venue commanders have been contacted in relation to the agreed rules and regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. FIFAs assurances that have seemed to be overridden by Qatari authorities.Wales and Iran will not play any more games at the World Cup after results late Tuesday sent England and the United States from their Group B into the knockout rounds.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 30-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:02 IST
FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums.

Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow colors and slogans such as "Women. Life. Freedom" to stop them from getting inside stadiums.

In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams including Wales lost the fight to wear multi-colored "One Love" armbands during World Cup matches and some fans complained they weren't allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

The match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home with banners and flags.

"FIFA is aware of some incidents where permitted items were not allowed to be displayed at stadiums," soccer's world body said in a statement on Wednesday, more than a week after some incidents were reported at World Cup stadiums. "FIFA has received assurances by authorities that venue commanders have been contacted in relation to the agreed rules and regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022." FIFA's assurances that have seemed to be overridden by Qatari authorities.

Wales and Iran will not play any more games at the World Cup after results late Tuesday sent England and the United States from their Group B into the knockout rounds. "FIFA continues to work closely with the Host Country to ensure the full implementation of related regulations and agreed protocols," FIFA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022