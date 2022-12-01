Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina have buried Saudi trauma, says match-winner Mac Allister

"In the second group game, we found the calm we needed," he said of Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico after the Saudi loss. "Today, it was a great team game, the best of the group, it gives us great confidence to have played well," he said minutes after the whistle blew in the Poland game.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 03:22 IST
Soccer-Argentina have buried Saudi trauma, says match-winner Mac Allister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's man-of-the-match Alexis Mac Allister said his team had put the trauma of their World Cup opening defeat to Saudi Arabia behind them and were cruising again as his goal against Poland on Wednesday helped them into the last 16 in Qatar.

"We wanted to compensate for that defeat," Mac Allister said, after Argentina's 2-0 win against Poland enabled them to top the group with two wins and one loss, and progress into the knockout round where they will face Australia. "In the second group game, we found the calm we needed," he said of Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico after the Saudi loss.

"Today, it was a great team game, the best of the group, it gives us great confidence to have played well," he said minutes after the whistle blew in the Poland game. The 23-year-old midfielder bagged Argentina's first goal one minute into the second half when he got on the end of Nahuel Molina's cross to shoot past Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"It's so emotional for me, for the whole squad. We achieved the first goal, of coming top in the first round. It's a dream come true. "Debuting with this team was such a pride for me, so imagine scoring a goal in a World Cup. I'm so happy, now we just have to rest and prepare for the next match."

Mac Allister said Argentina had managed to keep their poise despite a first half penalty miss by their captain Lionel Messi. "We were always positive, we were calm. Leo's penalty didn't get us down, neither the team nor Leo," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022