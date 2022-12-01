FACTBOX-Soccer-World Cup 2022 knockout stage: which teams will qualify?

The World Cup in Qatar is nearing its knockout phase. Below is an overview of the first teams qualified:

ARGENTINA Argentina clawed back the top spot in Group C and advanced to the knockout round with wins over Mexico and Poland following a shocking loss in the opener against Saudi Arabia. They will next face Australia on Saturday.

La Seleccion was able to grant captain Lionel Messi a last chance to win the trophy, as he already announced his intention to retire from the national team after the tournament. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, and reached the final on three more occasions, most recently in 2014 when they lost against Germany.

Group performance: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2-0 Mexico Poland 0-2 Argentina

AUSTRALIA Australia claimed a spot in the last 16 as runners up of Group D with 6 points from wins over Tunisia and Denmark. They go on to face top of Group C Argentina on Saturday.

This is the sixth World Cup for the Socceroos and their fifth in a row. In 2006 they reached the Round of 16, falling to eventual champions Italy. Group performance:

France 4-1 Australia Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Brazil qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia and currently leading Group G before their last match against Cameroon. The Selecao have claimed the World Cup five times and are pre-tournament favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.

Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002. Group performance:

Brazil 2-0 Serbia Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

ENGLAND England punched their ticket to the knockout phase as top of Group B with 7 points, following emphatic victories against Wales and Iran and a goalless draw with the United States.

The Three Lions, who reached the Euro 2020 final last year, are slated to face Group A runners up Senegal on Sunday. England's only World Cup win dates back to 1966. They finished fourth overall in 2018.

Group performance: England 6-2 Iran

England 0-0 United States Wales 0-3 England

FRANCE Another favourite to win the tournament, reigning champions France delivered on expectations and became the first team to qualify for the last 16 in Group D with consecutive wins over Australia and Denmark, followed by a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Led by AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud - who tied Thierry Henry as top scorer for the national side at 51 international goals - Les Blues are set to face Poland on Sunday. France have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018.

Group performance: France 4-1 Australia

France 2-1 Denmark Tunisia 1-0 France

NETHERLANDS The Netherlands secured a place in the Round of 16 with victories over African champions Senegal and hosts Qatar, topping Group A despite a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

The Dutch - unbeaten in the last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020 - will face the United States on Saturday. The Netherlands have been runners up at three World Cups in 1974, 1978 and 2010. This year marks their return to the international stage after they failed to qualify in 2018.

Group performance: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

POLAND Poland clinched a spot in the last 16 as runner up in Group C with 4 points after a win over Saudi Arabia, a draw with Mexico and a loss to Argentina. Poland closed the group stage tied with Mexico and advanced thanks to goal difference.

Led by captain Robert Lewandowski - reduced to tears after scoring his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia - Poland will face France on Sunday. The Polish side had not reached the knockout stage of the tournament since 1986, after finishing third overall in 1974 and 1982.

Group performance: Poland 0-0 Mexico

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia Argentina 2-0 Poland

PORTUGAL Following a second half brace from Bruno Fernandes, Portugal clinched qualification with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay, after losing to the South American team in the Round of 16 in 2018.

Portugal's best World Cup result is a third place back in 1966. Most recently, the side won the Euro 2016 in France. Currently a free agent due to a bitter divorce from Manchester United, captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at least one goal in five different World Cups after netting a penalty in the opening match against Ghana.

Group performance: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay South Korea v Portugal (Friday 1500 GMT)

With a decisive 2-1 victory over Ecuador, Senegal qualified to the last 16 and will face England on Sunday. The reigning African Champions started the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands, but were able to turn their fortune with a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar.

This is the third appearance at the World Cup for Senegal, who reached the quarter-finals in 2002. Group performance:

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Qatar 1-3 Senegal

The United States qualified into the last 16 by beating Iran 1-0, closing second in Group B with 5 points after two draws with Wales and England. The victory came after tensions arose between the two countries as Tehran called for the removal of the U.S. national team from the tournament over a diplomatic row regarding the Iranian flag.

They will meet the Netherlands in the first match of the knockout stage on Saturday. The U.S. national team has taken part in 11 World Cups, and never topped their third-place finish of 1930.

Group performance: United States 1-1 Wales

England 0-0 United States Iran 0-1 United States

