Soccer-Martinez stands down as Belgium coach after World Cup exit
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:23 IST
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he was standing down from the job after his side exited the World Cup at the group stage following a 0-0 draw with Croatia on Thursday.
Martinez has coached Belgium since 2016 and led them to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.
