Soccer-Martinez stands down as Belgium coach after World Cup exit

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:23 IST
Soccer-Martinez stands down as Belgium coach after World Cup exit
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he was standing down from the job after his side exited the World Cup at the group stage following a 0-0 draw with Croatia on Thursday.

Martinez has coached Belgium since 2016 and led them to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

