Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Marsh out for three months after ankle surgery

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to be sidelined for about three months after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 08:54 IST
Cricket-Australia's Marsh out for three months after ankle surgery

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to be sidelined for about three months after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. The 31-year-old, who had been carrying the injury for an extended period, had keyhole surgery in Sydney on Thursday to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage.

Marsh had a spell on the sidelines earlier in the year after picking up an ankle injury in August during Australia's series against Zimbabwe. The all-rounder then made his return to the Australia squad at the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

"Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period and we are hopeful he will be available for Australian selection for the ODI series against India in March," selection chief George Bailey said. "In undertaking the surgery now, it gives Mitchell the best chance to recover and resume his all-rounder skillset which is an important part of our plans for the upcoming year and beyond."

Marsh, the hero of Australia's T20 World Cup final win over New Zealand last year in the United Arab Emirates, has previously struggled with ankle issues, also undergoing surgery in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022