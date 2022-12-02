2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 to kick off from Friday

Sixteen teams will fight for the trophy in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022, set to begin at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, December 2. In the previous edition, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board beat Railway Sports Promotion Board 2-1 in a thrilling final to clinch the title while Punjab National Bank finished third after defeating Sports Authority of India 6-2.

An exclusive National Championship for departmental teams is a result of Hockey India's vision to maximise athlete participation and develop the game in States, Union Territories, Institutional Units and Academies. This tournament will also be closely watched by national selectors and a good outing here will ensure players a chance to break into Hockey India's national program for Senior Men, as per Hockey India press release. Current Indian Men's Hockey Team members Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, Mohd Raheel and Sukhjeet Singh forayed into the senior national camp in 2022 after strong performances in the domestic circuit last year. A lot of young players will be looking to do the same in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022.

The round-robin league stage will see four teams in each pool. In pool A, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Central Reserve Police Force, Comptroller and Auditor General of India and BSES (Delhi) will vie for a place in the quarter-final. In pool B, Railway Sports Promotion Board, ITBP Central Hockey Team, Central Industrial Security Force and Tamil Nadu Police will battle it out and pool C will feature Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank and Sashastra Seema Bal.

In pool D, the Sports Authority of India, Services Sports Control Board, All India Police Sports Control Board, and Food Corporation of India will fight for a place in the Quarterfinals which will be played on December 7. The Semifinal will be played on December 9 with the Final being held on December 10. Speaking about hosting the prestigious tournament in New Delhi, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India said, "Even as the preparations for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela are in full swing, we are elated to announce the beginning of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi."

"For decades, the PSUs have played a huge role in the development of hockey in India and this exclusive tournament for departmental teams will help us to unearth some top talents in the country. I wish all the best to the players who are going to take part in the tournament," he concluded. (ANI)

