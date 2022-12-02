Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup 2022: Spain's route to final explained

* If Spain beat Morocco they could face Portugal in the quarters if the Euro 2016 winners are able to win Group H and beat the runners-up from Group G - Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia. WHO ARE SPAIN'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

Soccer-World Cup 2022: Spain's route to final explained
Spain are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournaments in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their possible routes to the final: HOW DID SPAIN QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds begin on Dec. 3 and can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * Spain finished as runners-up in Group E on four points, edging out Germany on goal difference.

WHO ARE SPAIN'S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16? * Spain's Round of 16 tie will pit them against Morocco, the winners of Group F.

WHO ARE SPAIN'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS? * If Spain beat Morocco they could face Portugal in the quarters if the Euro 2016 winners are able to win Group H and beat the runners-up from Group G - Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia.

WHO ARE SPAIN'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If Spain were to make it to the semi-finals, they could be up against either Group B winners England or 2018 champions France, who topped Group D.

WHO COULD SPAIN FACE IN THE FINAL? * If Spain are able to make it to the final, they could find themselves facing off against Brazil, if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.

