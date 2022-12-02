Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Poland World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 44,400 Odds (after 90 minutes): France win: 1/4 Poland win: 12/1 Draw: 9/2 Key stats: * France have become the first reigning World Cup champions to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006. * France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland across all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat against the Poles coming in a friendly in 1982 (0-4).

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:11 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Poland World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Qatar

France play Poland in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Sunday. When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 44,400

Odds (after 90 minutes): France win: 1/4

Poland win: 12/1 Draw: 9/2

Key stats: * France have become the first reigning World Cup champions to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006.

* France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland across all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat against the Poles coming in a friendly in 1982 (0-4). * Poland have progressed from a World Cup group stage for the first time since 1986, when they lost 0-4 to Brazil in the round of 16.

* Wojciech Szczesny has become just the third goalkeeper to save two penalties (excluding shootouts) in a World Cup after American Brad Friedel (2002) and his own compatriot Jan Tomaszewski (1974). * Against Argentina (2-0) on matchday three, Poland conceded for the first time at the 2022 World Cup.

Previous meetings: * Poland won the only previous World Cup clash between the sides, the third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament (3-2). Their two last games which had anything at stake -- both Euro 1996 qualifiers -- ended in draws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022