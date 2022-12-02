Left Menu

Cricket-Pollard, Rashid to lead MI teams in UAE and S Africa leagues

"I'm convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket." Pollard ended his 13-season IPL career with Mumbai Indians last month only to join the league's most successful team as their batting coach.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:09 IST
Cricket-Pollard, Rashid to lead MI teams in UAE and S Africa leagues
Kieron Pollard. (Photo- Windies Cricket Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies stalwart Kieron Pollard will lead MI Emirates and Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan will captain MI Cape Town in the two new T20 leagues beginning next month, the owners of the franchises said on Friday. The owners of the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians expanded their footprint this year, acquiring franchises in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates and the SA20 in South Africa.

"We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains," Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, which owns the three teams, said in a statement. "I'm convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket."

Pollard ended his 13-season IPL career with Mumbai Indians last month only to join the league's most successful team as their batting coach. At the ILT20, which begins in Dubai on Jan. 13, Pollard's team mates will include fellow West Indians Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran.

The English trio of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone will play under Rashid in the SA20 beginning on Jan. 10 in Cape Town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022