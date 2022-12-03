Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained

WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS? * If Brazil beat South Korea, they could face Group E winners Japan or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, who finished as runners-up in Group F.

Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 and defeated Switzerland 1-0 in their first two Group G matches to secure a place in the knockout stages.

* Brazil edged out Switzerland to claim top spot in Group G by virtue of goal difference, despite being beaten by Cameroon in their final group game. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

* Brazil's Round of 16 tie will pit them against South Korea, the runners-up in Group H. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* If Brazil beat South Korea, they could face Group E winners Japan or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, who finished as runners-up in Group F. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

* If Brazil make it to the semi-finals, they could potentially face South American rivals Argentina (Group C winners) or the Netherlands (Group A winners). WHO COULD BRAZIL FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If Brazil go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on 2018 champions France (Group D winners) or 2016 Euro winners Portugal (Group H winners).

