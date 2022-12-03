Left Menu

Cricket-India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

Bangladesh have had their own injury concerns with regular ODI captain Tamim Iqbal missing the series with a groin injury. Litton Das will captain the home side who will also miss the service of Taskin Ahmed in Sunday's match after the seamer sustained a back injury. Rohit Sharma and his men are also scheduled to play two tests in Bangladesh.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 03-12-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 10:49 IST
Cricket-India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury
Mohammed Shami. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Seamer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of India's three-match one-day international series in Bangladesh with a shoulder injury on Saturday with Umran Malik replacing him in the squad. "...Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh," the visiting team said in a statement a day before the series gets underway in Dhaka on Sunday.

Malik, 23, is an exciting pace prospect who has played three one-dayers and as many T20 Internationals since making his India debut this year. Bangladesh have had their own injury concerns with regular ODI captain Tamim Iqbal missing the series with a groin injury.

Litton Das will captain the home side who will also miss the service of Taskin Ahmed in Sunday's match after the seamer sustained a back injury. Rohit Sharma and his men are also scheduled to play two tests in Bangladesh.

