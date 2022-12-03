Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
* Argentina's Round of 16 tie will be against Australia, the runners-up of Group D. WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS? * If Argentina beat Australia, they could face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, provided the Group A winners are able to beat the runners-up from Group B - the United States. WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?
Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds begin on Sunday and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners. * Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16? * Argentina's Round of 16 tie will be against Australia, the runners-up of Group D.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS? * If Argentina beat Australia, they could face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, provided the Group A winners are able to beat the runners-up from Group B - the United States.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If Argentina were to make it to the semi-finals, they could face Group F runners-up Croatia or South American rivals Brazil (Group G winners).
WHO COULD ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL? * If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Portugal (Group H winners).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne
India, Australia discuss cyber threat assessment, next-gen telecommunications capacity building
Australia welcomes Dutch court conviction of three for murder over MH17
Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne
Australia battles floods as frustration swells over relief, warnings