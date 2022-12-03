Soccer-Argentina's Di Maria out, Australia also make one change

Left Menu

Argentina replaced striker Angel Di Maria with Alejandro Gomez alongside Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez in attack against Australia in Saturday's World Cup last 16 clash. That was coach Lionel Scaloni's only change in the starting lineup from the last game against Poland.

That was coach Lionel Scaloni's only change in the starting lineup from the last game against Poland. Di Maria, who was injured in that match, did, however, keep a place on the bench. Australia also made one change to the side that beat Denmark in their last outing, bringing Keanu Baccus into midfield for Craig Goodwin, who scored their first goal of the tournament against France.

Coach Graham Arnold stuck with Milos Degenek at right back after having also rotated Nathaniel Atkinson and Fran Karacic there in the three group games. Teams:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c) Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.

