Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: Anish clinches silver medal in under-15 category

The shuttler went down to Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih in final of men's singles final on Sunday. Yih won by margin of 8-21, 24-22, 19-21

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:16 IST
Anish. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Anish clinched a silver medal in the under-15 category in the ongoing Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Sunday. The shuttler went down to Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih in final of men's singles final on Sunday. Yih won by margin of 8-21, 24-22, 19-21.

"FOR ANISH! A magnificent display of by our young champ, proud of you. @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Notably, Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda created history at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 by becoming the first Indian to enter the U-17 singles final after thrashing Japan's Mion Yokouchi 21-8, 21-17 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Saturday.

The U-17 men's doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also posted brilliant victories to move into finals. Top-seed Unnati once again lived up to the expectations and stamped her authority in the U-17 women's singles semi-final when she wrapped up the match in straight sets. The Odisha Open champion has not yet dropped a set in her campaign at the prestigious event.

Previously, men's doubles pairs of Arjun MR-Chirag Shetty (2013) and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (2015) have won gold medals for India in the U-17 category at the tournament. Unnati will now take on Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match.

The in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also showcased a similar dominating display against Chinese Taipei's Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu to ease into the U-17 men's doubles final with a commanding 21-15, 21-19 win in the lopsided Last-4 contest. They will now face another Chinese Taipei opponent, Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin, in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

