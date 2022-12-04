Left Menu

Soccer-Lloris wins 142nd cap for France in Poland clash

Teams: France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe Poland - Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

France coach Didier Deschamps fielded the same team who beat Denmark in the group phase for the defending champions' World Cup last-16 clash against Poland on Sunday as keeper Hugo Lloris celebrates a record 142nd cap.

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored three goals in Qatar and Olivier Giroud, chasing a record-improving 52nd goal for France, lead the attacking line with Ousmane Dembele. Raphael Varane, who has been slowly getting into action in Qatar, pairs up in central defence with Dayot Upamecano.

Robert Lewandowski starts as a lone forward in Poland's 4-5-1 formation. Teams:

