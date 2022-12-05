Rugby-Wales reappoint Gatland as coach in place of Pivac

Wales have reappointed their most successful and longest-serving coach Warren Gatland as their head coach to replace Wayne Pivac after a review of the Autumn internationals, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said in a statement on Monday.

Wales slipped to a ninth defeat in 12 tests this year when they blew a 21-point lead in the 39-34 loss to Australia last month in their final match of the Autumn series, which also included defeats by New Zealand and Georgia. Gatland, who formerly coached Wales over a 12-year period, will return before Christmas and take charge for the 2023 Six Nations and next year's World Cup in France, with the WRU saying he could also continue in his role up to the 2027 World Cup.

"This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport, but the review process has reached its conclusion and we acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team," WRU CEO Steve Phillips said. "Ultimately we're in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be and we thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years."

Gatland leaves Super Rugby side the Chiefs to take up his new role. He completed his first Six Nations clean sweep in his debut season with Wales in 2008 and repeated the feat in 2012. The New Zealander also guided them to victory in the 2019 tournament and three World Cups, reaching the semi-finals on two occasions in 2011 and 2019. He also took Wales to the top of the world rankings.

"I'm very much looking forward to returning to coach Wales," said Gatland. "This is an opportunity to achieve something with a talented group of players in a country so passionate about rugby. A country which made my family and I so welcome, when we first arrived 15 years ago, and all the time we were there.

"Our immediate priority is the 2023 Six Nations and next year's World Cup."

