Soccer-Spain opt for Llorente at full back against Morocco

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta did not recover from a thigh injury suffered in Spain's last game against Japan, and Luis Enrique opted for Llorente ahead of Dani Carvajal. Winger Marco Asensio will play as centre forward, with Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo in support.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:31 IST
Spain coach Luis Enrique made a surprise change in his team to face Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday, starting midfielder Marcos Llorente at right back in place of the injured Cezar Azpilicueta.

That was the only switch from Spain's normal first-choice starting 11, the one Luis Enrique used in the 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening group match in Qatar. The 33-year-old Azpilicueta did not recover from a thigh injury suffered in Spain's last game against Japan, and Luis Enrique opted for Llorente ahead of Dani Carvajal.

Winger Marco Asensio will play as centre forward, with Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo in support. Morocco strengthened their midfield, bringing in Selim Amallah to replace forward Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio (Editing by Ed Osmond)

