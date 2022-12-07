Rohit goes for scan after hurting left thumb
He has now gone for scans, the BCCI tweeted.Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.
- Country:
- India
India skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.
Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left-hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.
''India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,'' the BCCI tweeted.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- India
- Rohit Sharma
- Anamul Haque
- Mohammed Siraj
- The BCCI Medical Team
ALSO READ
India condemns ballistic missile launches by North Korea at UNSC
Australian trade deals with India and Britain reach Senate
"Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota," says Alipov on resumption of festival of Russian culture in India
India now at fifth position in trademark filing: DPIIT special secretary
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022