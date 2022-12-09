HI Inter-Department National Hockey C'ship: RSPB, PSPB, PNB, SSCB gear up for semis

The 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022, New Delhi, has reached the Semi-Final stage, with the final four teams preparing to take the field in their respective Semi-Final clashes at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Friday, 9th December 2022. In the first Semi-Final, Railway Sports Promotion Board will face Punjab National Bank, while defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board will take on Services Sports Control Board in the second Semi-Final, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Railway Sports Promotion Board advanced to the Semis after defeating Comptroller & Auditor General of India 3-2 in a thrilling Quarter Final on Wednesday, and Head Coach Sunil Singh asserted that the team's only goal is to reach the Final. "Everyone knows the Railway Sports Promotion Board are one the best hockey teams in the country right now and we will play like that in the Semi Final match. We have done well in the ongoing tournament and it is proof of all the hard work being done by our players. The team is ready to play against Punjab National Bank and we will bring our A game on the turf," commented Sunil Singh.

Punjab National Bank, on the other hand, defeated Sports Authority Of India 4-1 in the Quarter Final to progress to the final four of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022, New Delhi. Punjab National Bank Manager Mathias Minz was also upbeat about his team's chances of reaching the Final. He stated, "There is no doubt that our Semi-Final clash against the Railway Sports Promotion Board will be a tough match. We have analyzed their games closely and know about their particular strengths and weaknesses on the pitch. We have to focus on our approach to this game and implement the tactics which we have worked on from the start of this tournament. We are in the crucial stages of the competition now, so we have to be careful to avoid making any mistakes on the pitch tomorrow."

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Central Secretariat 3-1 in Quarter Final to reach the Semi Final, and Head Coach Deepak Thakur stated that the team will only aim for excellence in their next match against Services Sports Control Board. "We are the defending champions in the tournament and will look to play like that in the Semi Final clash against Services Sports Control Board. Our team has some top players that have played for the Indian Men's Hockey team and we will try to use their experience to win the next match and reach the Final of the tournament," commented Thakur.

Services Sports Control Board beat Punjab & Sind Bank 4-3 in the Quarter Final to make their way into the Semi Final of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022, New Delhi. Services Sports Control Board Head Coach C B Devadas said, "Our players are really confident after winning a close Quarter Final match against Punjab & Sind Bank. We know Petroleum Sports Promotion Board are the defending champions and have many quality players with a lot of experience. However, our side has played wonderful hockey in the tournament so far and we will look to continue it in the next as well and reach the Final.". (ANI)

