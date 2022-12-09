Left Menu

MI Emirates sign four UAE players for inaugural edition of ILT20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:28 IST
MI Emirates sign four UAE players for inaugural edition of ILT20
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians Emirates have signed four UAE players -- Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan -- for the upcoming inaugural season of IL T20.

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, will be based in Abu Dhabi. The team also has the likes of Dwyane Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult in its ranks. MI Emirates will play its first match on January 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022