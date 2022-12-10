Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Dec. 3, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners. * Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS? * Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE SEMI-FINALS? * Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final tie, after Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's goals were cancelled out by a brace from Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst.

WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat favourites Brazil on penalties.

WHO COULD ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL? * If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners), Portugal (Group H winners) or Morocco (Group F winners).

