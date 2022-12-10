FC Goa beat 10-men Odisha FC 3-0 in ISL

FC Goal rode on a superb second half show to pull off a sensational 3-0 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Brison Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui and Alvaro Vazquez found the back of the net in the second half to seal Gaurs' fifth win and also their third home win of the ongoing season.

The win puts Goa back in fifth place with 15 points from nine matches.

Odisha showed their attacking intent right from kick-off. They were almost rewarded for it in the sixth minute, as Saul Crespo took a shot on goal. Had it not been for Anwar Ali, who blocked it off the line, the Juggernauts would have taken an early lead.

In the 18th minute, Josep Gombau's boys came close to scoring once again, as Nandhakumar Sekhar's curled attempt from outside the box on the left flew over goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh before hitting the bar.

Goa replied in equal measure just four minutes later, through Iker Guarrotxena who latched on to a loose ball at the middle of the pitch and audaciously pulled the trigger almost immediately. His attempt, however, caused very little danger to the visitors and went well wide off the target.

They had another chance in the 42nd minute but Noah Sadaoui's effort sailed inches over the crossbar.

After the change of ends, FC Goa started strongly and got close to breaking the deadlock twice within the 50th minute.

Odisha FC were handed a major setback in the 63rd minute, when the referee sent off Nandhakumar Sekhar after his second yellow card of the night. Being down to 10 men, Odisha simply failed to cause any threat to the Gaurs thereafter as in the 73rd minute, substitute Brison Fernandes scored with his first touch of the match.

Noah Sadaoui was credited with the assist for his perfectly timed pass from the right that found Fernandes in the opposition box, and the youngster finished with aplomb as he smashed the ball right into the top corner of the net.

In the 78th minute, Pena's boys doubled the lead. Sadaoui turned goal-scorer this time, with a stunning volley that beat two defenders and Amrinder to register his fifth strike of the season.

Finally, Vazquez rounded off the Gaurs' victory in the 90th minute, opening his account for the ongoing campaign with a sublime finish. Goa will be up against NorthEast United next on December 17.

