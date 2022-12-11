Left Menu

Soccer-Kane matches Rooney's England scoring record of 53 goals

Updated: 11-12-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 01:46 IST
Harry Kane became England's joint-record goalscorer with a penalty against France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, taking him level on 53 with Wayne Rooney.

It was the second goal of the tournament for Kane, 29, who was top scorer in Russia four years ago with six.

