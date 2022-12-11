Virat, Ishan cost us the game with their batting: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after loss to India

After his side's 227-run loss to India in the third ODI, the Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said that Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli's partnership cost his side the game, but added that his team will gain confidence as they played some good cricket in this series. India decimated Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series to register a comprehensive 227-run victory at the Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium here on Saturday.

"The way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best but there was no way out on this wicket. Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side. We played good cricket and will help our confidence," said Litton in a post-match presentation. Bangladesh has won the series by 2-1.

Coming to the match, put to bat by Bangladesh, India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) early. But following that fall of wicket, star batter Virat Kohli and a young Ishan Kishan tore Bangladesh bowling apart. Kishan converted his maiden ODI ton into a double hundred in just 126 balls, the fastest in ODI history. Virat also returned to form in ODIs, smashing his first ton in the format since 2019, scoring 113 off 91 balls. The duo put on a 290-run stand for the second wicket.

Following that, India started to lose wickets early. Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) played some solid knocks to guide India to 409/8 in their 50 overs. Ebadot Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed took two wickets. Shakib was the pick of the bowlers with 2/68.

Chasing 410, Bangladesh never looked like a threat to Indian bowlers. They were bundled out for just 182, with Shakib (43) and skipper Litton Das (29) being among the top scorers. Shardul Thakur (3/30), Axar Patel (2/22), Umran Malik (2/43) bowled exceptionally. Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar also took a scalp each.

Kishan's double ton earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

