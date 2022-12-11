Cricket-England all out for 275, Pakistan chase 355
England were all out for 275 in their second innings on Sunday, setting Pakistan a victory target of 355 on day three of the second test in Multan. Debutant Abrar finished with a match haul of 11 wickets. England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.
England were all out for 275 in their second innings on Sunday, setting Pakistan a victory target of 355 on day three of the second test in Multan. Harry Brook topscored for the tourists with 108, while Ben Duckett made 79.
Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood shared seven wickets between them. Debutant Abrar finished with a match haul of 11 wickets.
England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.
