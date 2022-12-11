Left Menu

Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (U-16): Ghumenrahera Riser, SAI teams register big wins

Ghumenrahera Riser's Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 16-1 in Pool A. The second Pool A match, between Sports Authority of India 'A' and Har Hockey Academy, was won by Sports Authority of India 'A' by an 8-0 score. Sports Authority of India 'B' defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat 9-0 in Pool B. Sports Hostel Odisha defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-0 in the second match of Pool B.

Ghumenrahera Riser's Academy, Sports Authority of India 'A,' Sports Authority of India 'B,' and Sports Hostel Odisha won their respective matches on Saturday, here, in Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (U-16) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (Final Phase). In the first match of the day, Ghumenrahera Riser's Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 16-1 in Pool A. Durga (36', 47', 48', 50') and Payal (13', 39', 44', 45') scored four goals each for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. Nisha (16', 22', 29') and Team Captain Pooja (46', 49', 53') each had three goals, while Ritika (28') and Deepika (59') each had one. Citizen Hockey XI's Diya (52') scored a consolation goal for her team.

The second Pool A match, between Sports Authority of India 'A' and Har Hockey Academy, was won by Sports Authority of India 'A' by an 8-0 score. Sonali Ekka (2', 42') got her team started by converting an early penalty corner, Kajal (5', 13', 25', 60') was the game's top scorer with four goals, and Captain Tanuja (24') and Karuna Minz (34') each scored one. Meanwhile, Sports Authority of India 'B' defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat 9-0 in Pool B. Mutum Priya Devi (15', 17') and Sukarmani Mundu (32', 55') each scoring twice. Shanti Horo (4'), Captain Lalpeksangi (7'), Ruthi Lallawmzuali (49'), Simran (51'), and Sisliya Sandi Purty (60') scored the other goals.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-0 in the second match of Pool B. Archana Xalxo (28', 36', 38', 45') scored four goals to lead her team to victory, while Sushmita Dung Dung (24', 47', 52) also scored three. Sanjana Sarita Kerketta (9') and Kanika Kerketta (17') also scored. The Pool A clash between Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Anantapur Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

Similarly, the Pool B clash between Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy was forfeited in the favour of Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

