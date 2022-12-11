Left Menu

Australia post 187 for 1 in second women's T20 against India

Updated: 11-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:35 IST
Australia posted 187 for 1 in the second women's T20 against India here on Sunday.

Opener Beth Mooney scored 82 not out while Tahlia McGrath also remained unbeaten on 70 as the duo stitched 158 runs for the unbroken second wicket partnership.

For India, Deepti Sharma took the lone wicket.

Australia had won the first T20 by nine wickets here on Friday. Brief Scores: Australia: (Beth Mooney 82 not out, Tahlia McGrath 70 not out; Deepti Sharma 1/31).

