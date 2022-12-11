India beat Australia in Super Over in second women's T20

India beat Australia via Super Over in the second women's T20 International to level five-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.

The match was decided via Super Over after the scores were tied at 187.

Invited to bat, Australia posted 187 for 1 with opener Beth Mooney (82 not out) and Tahlia McGrath (70 not out) stitching 158 runs for the unbroken second wicket partnership.

In their reply, India also ended at 187 for 5 in 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 79 while Shafali Verma contributed 34.

Australia had won the first T20I by nine wickets here on Friday. Brief Scores: Australia: 187/1 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 82 not out, Tahlia McGrath 70 not out; Deepti Sharma 1/31). India: 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Shafali Verma 34; Heather Graham 3/22).

