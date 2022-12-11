India beat Australia in Super Over in second women's T20

Left Menu

India beat Australia via Super Over in the second womens T20 International to level five-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.The match was decided via Super Over after the scores were tied at 187.Invited to bat, Australia posted 187 for 1 with opener Beth Mooney 82 not out and Tahlia McGrath 70 not out stitching 158 runs for the unbroken second wicket partnership.In their reply, India also ended at 187 for 5 in 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 79 while Shafali Verma contributed 34.Australia had won the first T20I by nine wickets here on Friday.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:48 IST
Australia had won the first T20I by nine wickets here on Friday. Brief Scores: Australia: 187/1 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 82 not out, Tahlia McGrath 70 not out; Deepti Sharma 1/31). India: 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Shafali Verma 34; Heather Graham 3/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

