Left Menu

I hope we win FIFA WC, we have won hearts of millions already: Morocco Ambassador to India Mohammed Maliki

Ahead of his country's semifinal clash against France at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Maliki, Morocco's Ambassador to India, said that his country's team is a winner already because they have won the hearts of millions of people.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:02 IST
I hope we win FIFA WC, we have won hearts of millions already: Morocco Ambassador to India Mohammed Maliki
Mohammed Maliki. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of his country's semifinal clash against France at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Maliki, Morocco's Ambassador to India, said that his country's team is a winner already because they have won the hearts of millions of people. France will lock horns with Morocco in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

"We are happy to be in Qatar. Africans are happy that Morocco continues to bring joy. My hope and ambition is that we win the World Cup. We are the winners already, because we have won the hearts of millions of people," said Maliki to ANI. He congratulated Qatar for its successful organisation of the tournament.

"Let me congratulate Qatar for organising one of the best, if not the best World Cup this world has ever seen. It would be hard for countries who are hosting the tournament in near future to compete with Qatar," he said. Argentina will take on Croatia in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022