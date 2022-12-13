I hope we win FIFA WC, we have won hearts of millions already: Morocco Ambassador to India Mohammed Maliki

Ahead of his country's semifinal clash against France at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Maliki, Morocco's Ambassador to India, said that his country's team is a winner already because they have won the hearts of millions of people. France will lock horns with Morocco in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

"We are happy to be in Qatar. Africans are happy that Morocco continues to bring joy. My hope and ambition is that we win the World Cup. We are the winners already, because we have won the hearts of millions of people," said Maliki to ANI. He congratulated Qatar for its successful organisation of the tournament.

"Let me congratulate Qatar for organising one of the best, if not the best World Cup this world has ever seen. It would be hard for countries who are hosting the tournament in near future to compete with Qatar," he said. Argentina will take on Croatia in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. (ANI)

