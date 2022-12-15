Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal coach Fernando Santos set to leave job after World Cup defeat-source

Updated: 15-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:39 IST
Soccer-Portugal coach Fernando Santos set to leave job after World Cup defeat-source

Fernando Santos is set to leave his job as Portugal's coach after his team lost against Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar last Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Portuguese media reported an agreement has been reached between the country's football federation FPF and Santos, who became the country's coach in 2014 and led the country to victory in the Euro 2016 football tournament.

According to local media, FPF will make an official announcement soon.

