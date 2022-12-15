Soccer-Portugal coach Santos set to leave job - source

Fernando Santos is set to leave his job as Portugal coach after his team lost to Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Portuguese suffered a shock 1-0 defeat

by Morocco in Qatar on Saturday, after Santos started with the country's all-time record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes' bench. Santos, who has been widely criticised for his tactics, became Portugal coach in 2014 and led the country in 109 matches. They won the European Championship in 2016 and UEFA's inaugural Nations League in 2018-19.

Portuguese media reported an agreement has been reached between the country's football federation (FPF) and Santos and that an announcement would be made soon.

