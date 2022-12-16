Left Menu

'The limit is in your head' - disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands

B lind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. That's what people say and it's a fact," said David Fernandez, another competitor, who suffered an accident a year ago that left him having to use a wheelchair.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:30 IST
'The limit is in your head' - disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive surfing and is competing in the Open LPA Surf City 2022 championship, which runs from Dec. 15 to 18 at Las Canteras beach on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

In adaptive surfing, people with disabilities adapt their techniques and equipment to be able to practise the sport. "I listen to the sea to hear whether the waves are big or small, strong or weak," Francesena said. "I build a picture, a map of how the sea is and normally I ask people who can see how it is. With that sketch that I've done, I get in the water."

"The limit is in your head. That's what people say and it's a fact," said David Fernandez, another competitor, who suffered an accident a year ago that left him having to use a wheelchair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

