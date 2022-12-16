Left Menu

Soccer-Modric quite certain to play in Euro 2024 if Croatia qualify, says Dalic

Modric was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:12 IST
Croatia's 37-year-old captain Luka Modric is likely to feature for the national team at the Euro 2024 tournament despite his age should the team qualify, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Friday.

The playmaker was their driving force in midfield as they beat tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals before losing to Argentina in the last four. Croatia face Morocco in the third place playoff on Saturday before Argentina face France in the final on Sunday.

"I hope that he will be there (at the Euro 2024)," Dalic said of the diminutive Real Madrid playmaker. "I am looking forward to it." "It is quite certain that he will there be but he will personally decide how he feels. I personally feel that he will be but it ultimately is his decision."

Modric was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final. Germany will host the tournament between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

