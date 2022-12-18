Left Menu

Cricket-Australia bowled out for 218, hold 66-run lead against South Africa

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 07:21 IST
Cricket-Australia bowled out for 218, hold 66-run lead against South Africa

Australia were bowled out for 218 before lunch on day two of the first test against South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday, in reply to the Proteas' first innings total of 152.

Australia won the toss and elected to field in the first of three tests against the tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

