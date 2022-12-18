Cricket-Australia bowled out for 218, hold 66-run lead against South Africa
Australia were bowled out for 218 before lunch on day two of the first test against South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday, in reply to the Proteas' first innings total of 152.
Australia won the toss and elected to field in the first of three tests against the tourists.
