Cricket-Australia beat South Africa by six wickets, take 1-0 series lead

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:19 IST
Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the first test in Brisbane on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia's batsmen chased down 34 runs after tea to complete victory within two days at the Gabba after South Africa were bowled out for 99 in their second innings.

