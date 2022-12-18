Cricket-Australia beat South Africa by six wickets, take 1-0 series lead
Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the first test in Brisbane on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Australia's batsmen chased down 34 runs after tea to complete victory within two days at the Gabba after South Africa were bowled out for 99 in their second innings.
