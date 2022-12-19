Left Menu

Mark Chapman earns first NZC central contract

Mark Chapman earned a promotion on the back of some strong white-ball performances for his country over the last two years, with the 28-year-old effectively taking the spot left vacant by the departing Martin Guptill last month.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 11:33 IST
New Zealand cricketer Mark Chapman (Image: NZC). Image Credit: ANI
Chapman earns a promotion on the back of some strong white-ball performances for his country over the last two years, with the 28-year-old effectively taking the spot left vacant by the departing Martin Guptill last month.

Guptill chose to forgo his central contact to pursue playing opportunities in domestic competitions around the world and his decision paved the way for Chapman to replace him. Chapman has already played 27 white-ball matches for New Zealand and coach Gary Stead is looking forward to seeing him add to this over the coming years.

"We're delighted to have Mark join the central contract list after being there or thereabouts for a while," Stead said. "He's a fine player and we like the versatility and innovation he brings to his batting.

"He's a guy with a lot of talent and we see him being a big part of future Black Caps squads." Chapman has been part of New Zealand's squad at the two recent ICC T20 World Cup campaigns and was recently named in the Kiwis' ODI squad for their upcoming tour of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

