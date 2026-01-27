New Zealand's Resilience: From T20I Defeats to World Cup Ambitions

Amidst the challenges faced in the ongoing T20I series against India, New Zealand's bowling coach Jacob Oram remains hopeful that the team will hit its stride during the forthcoming World Cup. Despite recent defeats, the focus stays on long-term gains and strategy execution at ICC events.

The New Zealand team, striving to regain its confidence, recognizes the influence of consistent performance at the World Cup set across India and Sri Lanka. Former all-rounder Oram emphasizes staying composed and building momentum for successful outcomes. Key player Lockie Ferguson's return adds depth to their bowling strategy.

Ferguson, recovering from injuries, expresses eagerness to rejoin the international cricket stage, acknowledging challenges for fast bowlers globally. Yet, he remains steadfast in delivering peak performances. With versatile playing conditions in India and Sri Lanka, adaptation becomes crucial for achieving World Cup excellence.

