Left Menu

New Zealand's Resilience: From T20I Defeats to World Cup Ambitions

Jacob Oram, New Zealand's bowling coach, reflects on the team's struggle in the T20I series against India but remains optimistic about peaking in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The team focuses on long-term goals despite current setbacks. Lockie Ferguson's return promises to enhance their bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:54 IST
New Zealand's Resilience: From T20I Defeats to World Cup Ambitions
Bowling coach

Amidst the challenges faced in the ongoing T20I series against India, New Zealand's bowling coach Jacob Oram remains hopeful that the team will hit its stride during the forthcoming World Cup. Despite recent defeats, the focus stays on long-term gains and strategy execution at ICC events.

The New Zealand team, striving to regain its confidence, recognizes the influence of consistent performance at the World Cup set across India and Sri Lanka. Former all-rounder Oram emphasizes staying composed and building momentum for successful outcomes. Key player Lockie Ferguson's return adds depth to their bowling strategy.

Ferguson, recovering from injuries, expresses eagerness to rejoin the international cricket stage, acknowledging challenges for fast bowlers globally. Yet, he remains steadfast in delivering peak performances. With versatile playing conditions in India and Sri Lanka, adaptation becomes crucial for achieving World Cup excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026