Left Menu

England's Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest bowler to take five-wicket haul on Test debut

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were putting together a fine partnership for Pakistan when Rehan turned the advantage firmly in England's way with the wickets of Azam (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Shakeel (53) in a six-over stretch

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:17 IST
England's Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest bowler to take five-wicket haul on Test debut
Rehan Ahmed. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

England's debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed completed a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Karachi in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan, becoming the youngest Test bowler in history to get a fifer on debut. At 18 years and 126 days, Rehan became the youngest bowler in men's Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut. The leg-spinner beat the record held by Pat Cummins when he picked up his fifth wicket on day three of the Karachi Test. Cummins was 18 years, 193 days old when he took 6/79 against South Africa back in 2011.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were putting together a fine partnership for Pakistan when Rehan turned the advantage firmly in England's way with the wickets of Azam (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Shakeel (53) in a six-over stretch. He cleaned up the last two scalps of Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman to finish with a five-for on debut as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in their second innings, setting England a target of 167.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan had posted 304 in their first innings, with fifties by skipper Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56). Spinner Jack Leach (4/140) was the pick of the bowlers for England. England gained a 50-run lead in the match and they were bundled out for 354 in their first innings. Harry Brook (111) and Ben Foakes (64) were the leading batters for the visitors. Nauman Ali (4/126) and Abrar Ahmed (4/150) were standout bowlers for Pakistan.

Rehan became the 53rd England bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, a feat that Will Jacks had achieved earlier in the series. However, Rehan's age made him the youngest to the feat on Test debut. Rehan had earlier become England's youngest Test debutant when he was handed a cap for the third Test of the series.

Earlier this year, Ahmed impressed in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup as England's second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.58. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022