Fans to welcome French team in Paris after World Cup loss

Mbapps hat trick of goals helped give France a 3-3 draw with Argentina after extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:28 IST
Fans to welcome French team in Paris after World Cup loss
Fans are set to welcome the France team in central Paris on Monday evening after its loss against Argentina in in one of the greatest finals in World Cup history.

Kylian Mbappé and his teammates, who left Qatar on Monday, are expected to go to Place de la Concorde in the evening to greet supporters, according to a statement from the French Football Federation. In contrast with 2018, when France won the World Cup in Russia, the players will not have a parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue. In his first message published on Instagram and Twitter following Sunday's defeat, Mbappé posted a photo of himself, head down, behind the World Cup trophy with the message: “We will be back.'' More than 24 million people — eight out of 10 viewers — watched the final on French TF1 television, a record high.

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champions failed to retain the title. Mbappé's hat trick of goals helped give France a 3-3 draw with Argentina after extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

