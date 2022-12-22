Left Menu

Soccer-Nottingham Forest to feature 'UK for UNHCR' logo on shirts

"We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story," Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said in a statement.

Representative image

Nottingham Forest's men's and women's teams will have the 'UK for UNHCR' logo displayed on the front of their shirts for the rest of the season after the Premier League club announced a partnership with the United Nations refugee agency on Thursday. As part of the agreement, Forest have made a financial donation and will support relief efforts for people who are fleeing conflict and persecution around the world, the East Midlands club added in a statement.

"We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story," Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said in a statement. "It will be an honour to display their name on our shirt in support of this important cause."

Promoted Forest, who are third from bottom, did not have a main sponsor on the front of their shirts during the first part of the campaign before the break for the World Cup.

