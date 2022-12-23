Left Menu

Soccer-Man City edge out Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 03:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 03:28 IST
Manchester City beat League Cup holders Liverpool 3-2 in a cracking game on Thursday, taking the lead three times before holding on to reach the quarter-finals.

Defender Nathan Ake headed in what proved to be the winning goal in the 58th minute after Mohamed Salah had equalised one minute after Riyad Mahrez restored City's advantage early in the second half. Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season in all competitions to put City ahead in the 10th minute at the Etihad Stadium but Liverpool responded in the 20th, when Fabio Carvalho knocked in a James Milner pass to complete a flowing move.

It was another fast and furious game between the two rivals who took the Premier League title race to a dramatic conclusion last season and once again it was City who finished on top.

