Chikka takes third round lead at TATA Steel Tour Championship golf

Bengaluru golfer S Chikkarangappa stormed into the third round lead after firing a sublime 10-under 62, the week's lowest score so far, at the TATA Steel Tour Championship here on Friday. With a total of 17-under 199, Chikka took a one-shot lead at the Rs 3 crore season-ending tournament being played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf courses. Fourteen-time PGTI winner Chikka (66-71-62), who has been a runner-up on two previous occasions in Jamshedpur, zoomed 12 spots from his overnight tied 13th after his extraordinary third round effort that featured two early eagles.

Delhi's Kapil Kumar (63-70-67), overnight tied second, produced a 67 to close the day in lone second place at 16-under 200 and kept himself in the top-3 for the third day running at the richest event on the PGTI.

Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi (69-67-65) struck a 65 to move up six spots to third position at 15-under 201.

TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Manu Gandas of Gurugram was in a good position to stake his claim for the PGTI Order of Merit title. His round of 68 saw him continue in tied fourth place at 14-under 202, comfortably ahead of his nearest rivals for the title -- Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (tied 14th at 10-under 206), Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow (tied 17th at nine-under 207) and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (tied 42nd at one-under 215).

Second round leader Mohd Azhar (70) of Vikarabad slipped three spots to join Gandas and Karandeep Kochhar (68) of Chandigarh in tied fourth place.

