Khelo India Youth Games, day-3: Haryana, Odisha, MP, Jharkhand, UP register wins

On day three of Khelo India Youth Games Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Karnataka 9-0, Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Maharashtra 5-0, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Mizoram drew 3-3, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Bihar 8-1 and Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab 2-0.

The Day three of the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women's Under 18) Bhubaneswar, Odisha saw thrilling hockey action as Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered impressive wins on Friday. The first match in Pool A saw Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Karnataka 9-0. Gurmail Kaur (6', 55'), Shashi Khasa (14', 54'), and Pinki (32', 34') starred for Hockey Haryana, with all three scoring a brace in the match. Bhateri (11'), Saavi (27'), and Ishika (50') also scored a goal each to contribute to Hockey Haryana's win.

The second match in Pool A saw Hockey Association of Odisha beating Hockey Maharashtra to pick up their first win in the tournament. Sunelita Toppo (12'), Sumi Mundari (27'), Rambha Kujur (30'), Supriya Kujur (34'), and Premsila Bage (51') scored a goal each in the match as Hockey Association of Odisha picked up a 5-0 win. The final Pool A match of the day between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Mizoram ended in a 3-3 draw. Lal Tlanchhungi (24', 51') scored a brace in the match for Hockey Mizoram while Captain F. Lalbiaksiami (58') scored the final goal for her team to push the match to a draw. For Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Bhumiksha Sahu (35', 42') scored a brace while Jyoti Singh (41') scored a goal as well. With a 3-3 draw, both teams earned a point each.

The first Pool B match of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand face off against Hockey Bihar. Nisha Minj (28', 41') and Ankita Dungdung (45', 46') starred for Hockey Jharkhand, scoring two goals each. Binima Dhan (17'), Balo Horo (26'), Pramodni Lakra (42'), and Niru Kullu (47') also scored a goal each to help Hockey Jharkhand pick up an 8-1 win. Rishu Kumari (49') scored the sole goal for Hockey Bihar. The final match of the day was the Pool B contest between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab. Vandana Patel (2') slotted in a Penalty Corner to open the account for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, which was followed by a field goal from Ruchika Upadhyay (12') to double the lead. With two early goals, the duo helped Uttar Pradesh Hockey pick up a 2-0 win against Hockey Punjab.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Chandigarh and Manipur Hockey was forfeited in the favour of Manipur Hockey. (ANI)

