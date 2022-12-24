PCB mulling to move 2nd Test against NZ from Multan to Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board could move the second Test against New Zealand from Multan to Karachi because of the foggy weather in the Punjab province.

Although the second Test is scheduled in Multan, sources said that because of the foggy conditions prevailing in the Punjab province it would be impossible to have a complete match.

''The Pakistan Cricket Board is discussing with its New Zealand counterparts the option of also having the second Test in Karachi which will host the first match from Monday 26th December,'' the source said.

The PCB has also scheduled the three-match one-day series after the two-Test series in Karachi.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening Test beginning on December 26.

Pakistan had lost their three-match home Test series against England 3-0.

